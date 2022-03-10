Amritsar South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritsar South Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amritsar South is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Amritsar South legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Amritsar South was won by Inderbir Singh Bolaria of the INC. He defeated AAP's Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Inderbir Singh Bolaria (E).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Inderbir Singh Bolaria garnered 47,581 votes, securing 50.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22,658 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.27 percent.

The total number of voters in the Amritsar South constituency stands at 1,77,605 with 83,986 male voters and 93,615 female voters.

Amritsar city has a literacy level of 84.19 percent.