Amritsar North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritsar North Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Amritsar North is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Amritsar North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Amritsar North was won by Sunil Dutti of the INC. He defeated BJP's Anil Joshi.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Anil Joshi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sunil Dutti garnered 59,212 votes, securing 50.14 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14,236 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.06 percent.

The total number of voters in the Amritsar North constituency stands at 2,02,095 with 97,120 male voters and 1,04,966 female voters.

Amritsar city has a literacy level of 84.19 percent.