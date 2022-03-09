Amritsar East, Patiala, Chamkaur Sahib, Bhatinda and more: List of key seats in Punjab assembly elections

The results of the assembly elections held in Punjab are all set to be announced on Thursday. Here, we will take a look at key constituencies from the state.

Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur:

Chief minister and congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, who contests from two seats, became last year the first Dalit chief minister of the state amid internal fights that have made the state, once the citadel of congress power into a closely contested state. Channi, will not only have to overcome the challenges put forward by AAP, who currently holds Bhadaur, but also the internal conflicts that have become a curse for the grand old party to retain power.

Dhuri: Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Singh Mann is the frontrunner to become the chief minister of the state if AAP comes to power. A Member of Parliament from the Sangrur constituency he was a popular actor in the past. (Image: Instagram)

Amritsar East: Former cricketer and TV personality Navjot Singh Sidhu has donned many hats. His latest one is that of the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Sidhu who earlier was part of the BJP served as a minister under Amarinder Singh. In 2004, Sidhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ran for the general election in Amritsar. However, it is not a big secret that Sidhu is one of the chief ministerial aspirants within the Congress party and could make matters tough for Channi if the party retains power. (Image: PTI)

Patiala: Captain Amarinder Singh, the 15th Chief Minister of Punjab, is a politician, military historian, author, former royal, and veteran. The Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) candidate from Patiala, the former congress strongman, and CM of Punjab left the party following an internal conflict within the Congress. Currently, he has formed an alliance with BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) complicating the political picture of the key state.

Lambi: Former CM and Shiromani Akali Dal strongman Parkash Singh Badal is contesting from his stronghold. The five-time CM will again be at the front of his party again at the age of 94. (Image: PTI)

Jalalabad: Shiromani Akali Dal's president Sukhbir Singh Badal is currently an MP from Firozpur and had served as Punjab's deputy chief minister. Son of Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir represented the Jalalabad constituency thrice and will now have to lead the part at a time it will face challenges not just from both Congress and AAP but that too without the support of its long time ally BJP.

Bathinda Urban: Manpreet Singh Badal serves as Punjab's Finance Minister. Part of the strong Badal family the congress leader has presented the Punjab Budget nine times, which is the most for any minister in the state. (Photo: IANS)