Amritsar East Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritsar East Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Amritsar East is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Amritsar East legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Amritsar East was won by Navjot Singh Sidhu of the INC. He defeated BJP's Rajesh Kumar Honey.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Navjot Sidhu (E/W).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Navjot Singh Sidhu garnered 60,477 votes, securing 60.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 42,809 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 42.95 percent.

The total number of voters in the Amritsar East constituency stands at 1,68,013 with 78,961 male voters and 89,051 female voters.

Amritsar city has a literacy level of 84.19 percent.