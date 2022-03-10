0

  Amritsar Central Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritsar Central Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amritsar Central Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritsar Central Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Amritsar Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Amritsar Central constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Amritsar Central Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritsar Central Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Amritsar Central is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.
The Amritsar Central legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Amritsar Central was won by Om Parkash Soni of the INC. He defeated BJP's Tarun Chugh.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Om Parkash Soni (E).
In the 2017 assembly polls, Om Parkash Soni garnered 51,242 votes, securing 56.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21,116 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.28 percent.
The total number of voters in the Amritsar Central constituency stands at 1,47,058 with 69,101 male voters and 77,944 female voters.
Amritsar city has a literacy level of 84.19 percent.
