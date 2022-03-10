0

Amritpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amritpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Amritpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of the Amritpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates and vote margin news.

Amritpur is an assembly constituency in the Farrukhabad district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.
The Amritpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Amritpur was won by Sushil Kumar Shakya of the BJP. He defeated SP's Narendra Singh Yadav.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Narendra Singh Yadav.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sushil Kumar Shakya garnered 93,502 votes, securing 53.54 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 40507 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.19 percent.
The total number of voters in the Amritpur constituency stands at 2.99 lakh, with 1.63 lakh male voters and 1.36 lakh female voters.
