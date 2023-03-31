All you need to know about 'fugitive' Amritpal Singh's videos, audio releases

In the latest video released on Thursday, March 30, Singh declared that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. The police have so far failed to arrest Singh despite numerous alleged spottings within a limited radius, all available on the internet.

Completing almost a fortnight on the run, fugitive Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh is the leading concern for Punjab Police since he barged into the Ajnala Police Station to free Lovepreet Toofan almost a month ago. However, reports suggest that Singh is just days away from surrendering. Here's what we know from videos and audio files shared by the radical preacher whilst in hiding.

While CCTV footage and screen grabs of the fugitive leader in different areas of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi have flooded the internet, Singh recently released two videos on his plans to appear before the world, amid rumours of his surrender.

March 29: Singh slams Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youth

Singh released his first video on Wednesday, March 29, in which he called for a ‘sarbat khalsa’ congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues related to the Sikh community. He also criticised Punjab Police for invoking the National Security Act against his associates and sending some of them to jail in Assam.

He added that he was in high spirits and that if the state government intended on making an arrest, the police could have come to his house and he would have surrendered. He claimed the police action against him was an "attack" on the Sikh community.

"Main chardhi kala chaan. Koi ve mera vaal vinga nahi kar sakya. (I am in high spirits. Nobody could harm me)," he said, adding he did not fear being arrested earlier, nor now. He said his arrest was in the hands of god.

"We know the path which we have tread, we will have to face all this. It was our duty to raise voice against it," he said.

He condemned the arrest of his associates under the NSA and their capture in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail.

"They did not even spare women and children and sent even handicapped youth to jails," he alleged.

He also accused the Punjab government of not allowing his Khalsa Vaheer or religious procession earlier and thanked those who had supported him during the crackdown.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows Singh wearing a black turban and shawl. He has been reported to frequently change his appearance whilst on his mission to evade the police.

Purported audio clip denying arrest conditions

In a purported audio clip, Amritpal Singh dismissed rumours of surrender negotiations and again urged the Akal Takht to summon a “sarbat khalsa.”

"I have urged the jathedar to call the sarbat khalsa. Call the sarbat khalsa, and prove that you are the jathedar,” he said in the new audio clip.

He also piled pressure on the Sikh body to take action and called for unity among Sikh bodies.

“If we are going to play politics even today, doing the same things we used to do earlier, then what’s the point of being a jathedar in the future,” he said in Punjabi.

There was no immediate comment by the police on the authenticity of the nearly two-minute audio clip in which the pro-Khalistan preacher accuses the government of committing “oppression.” He reiterated that he was not scared of going to jail.

He also referred to some media reports suggesting that he had put conditions for his surrender, including that he should not be subjected to torture. He has not spoken to anyone over offering arrest, and there have been no conditions put by him, the fugitive said.

March 30: Singh dismisses 'fugitive' label

In a fresh video released on Thursday, March 30, Singh declared that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.

He also debunked rumours that he had left his associates and was negotiating his surrender, stating that he did not fear death and would face the consequences of his rebellion.

“Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death,” he said in the video in Punjabi.

Singh criticised those who fled the country and said the days of rebellion were difficult to pass. He also appealed to people to not get swayed by propaganda.

"I want to tell the government that I did not fear them before and I don't fear them now. Whatever they have to do they may do... I cannot even think of becoming a fugitive," Amritpal Singh said, adding again that he was not afraid of getting arrested.

