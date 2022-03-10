0

  Amloh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amloh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amloh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amloh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Amloh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Amloh constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Amloh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amloh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Amloh is an assembly constituency in the Fatehgarh district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Amloh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Amloh was won by Randeep Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Randeep Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Randeep Singh garnered 39,669 votes, securing 34.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3,946 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.48 percent.
The total number of voters in the Amloh constituency stands at 1,44,482 with 68,377 male voters and 76,103 female voters.
