Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO

Amitabh Kant’s tenure as Niti Aayog CEO has been extended for two years.

Kant, a high-profile bureaucrat, will now serve as the CEO of the government think-tank until June 30, 2021, according to a note published on the website of the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to extend Kant’s tenure, which was due to end on June 30, 2019.