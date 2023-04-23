Amit Shah in Telangana alleges CM KCR blocking welfare schemes sent by PM Modi

Speaking in Rangareddy, Shah alleged that the police in Telangana are completely politicised and that welfare schemes sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi don't reach the common man.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening addressed a public rally at Chevella near Hyderabad as a part of the "Parliament Prabhas Yojana" programme, government officials said.

No matter what Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) does, he can't keep the people of Telangana away from Modi, the home minister proclaimed.

BJP sources said the saffron party is working with increased focus in Telangana and will step up its campaign in the state once the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled for May 10 are over.

Shah in his speech today proclaimed that the countdown for the "corrupt BRS government" has started and that the BJP's fight will not stop until KCR is dethroned.

The political one-upmanship between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP has reached new heights in recent times with the war of words between the two parties becoming almost a daily affair.

The BJP has been making efforts to emerge as the alternative to BRS and the national party has had reasonable success in a couple of Assembly by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last three years.

The party recently changed its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi on October 5, 2022, a move that Shah claims was made to distract people.

During his visit, Shah was also scheduled to meet key members of the blockbuster film "RRR." However, the meeting was cancelled, government officials said.

The 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held before or in December 2023 as the incumbent Assembly will end on January 16, 2024.

