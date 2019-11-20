Amit Shah to Rajya Sabha: Normalcy returning to Kashmir, but restrictions on internet stay
Updated : November 20, 2019 03:27 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah said that offices and businesses are open in Jammu and Kashmir and there is no shortage of medicine, food and fuel.
Union home minister Amit Shah was replying to questions over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha.
The number of stone-throwing protests had come down to 544 this year as compared to 802 last year, Shah said.
