Amit Shah to Rajya Sabha: Normalcy returning to Kashmir, but restrictions on internet stay

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told Rajya Sabha that normalcy has returned in most areas in the newly reorganised union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the detention of politicians and the blockade of the internet and social media were continuing because of security concerns.

Shah said offices and businesses are open and there is no shortage of medicine, food and fuel.

Replying to questions over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that internet services would resume in the newly reorganised union territory (UT) on the recommendation of the local administration.

"As far as resumption of internet services is concerned, a decision will be taken at an appropriate time in consultation with the local administration," the Home Minister said.

Priority to national security

He agreed that internet services are key to education, health and information, but priority has to be given to national security.

"Internet services are very important and is a necessity now, but when it comes to national security, we have to prioritise necessities accordingly," Shah said.

Replying to a question from Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Minister said that internet services were not allowed in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in the past too due to security reasons, but assured that the services would be resumed as soon as the situation improved.

Besides internet services, Azad raised the issue of education in the state which has been affected after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5 this year.

On the issue of imposition of section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that the section was applied in areas under a few police stations only for limited hours — from 8 pm to 6 am.

"In not even one of the total 195 police stations, the section 144 is imposed. It has been lifted completely. As precautionary measures, it is imposed only between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and that too in areas of very few police stations," he said.

All schools, colleges open; attendance 98%

All schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir and there is 98 percent attendance in these institutions, the government told Parliament on Wednesday. It asserted that all hospitals and healthcare centres are also "fully" operational.

“Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that after initial restrictions, all the schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir including the Kashmir valley,” Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement to Rajya Sabha.

"Currently, the examinations for 10th and 12th standard are going on and there has been over 98 per cent attendance of students."

He added that there are no restrictions on movement of students in the valley.

"Further, all hospitals and health centres are open and all related medical services are fully functional," the minister said.

The number of stone-throwing protests had come down to 544 this year as compared to 802 last year, Shah said.