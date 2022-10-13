Amit Shah to flag off 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Ahmedabad

By Sangam Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on three routes in the Ahmedabad district on Thursday ahead of the assembly polls.

The first route is from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village to Somnath of Gir-Somnath district, while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of the Navsari district to Fagvel in Kheda district of Central Gujarat and Ambaji in North Gujarat.

The Home Minister is scheduled to pay obeisance to Sant Shree Savaiyanath Samadhi Sthal in Zanzarka in Ahmedabad at around 10:30 am. Later in the afternoon, Shah will visit Unai Mata Mandir to offer his prayers and then kick off the yatra.

The BJP had decided to launch this yatra on five different routes to cover all the 182 assembly constituencies. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Chief JP Nadda flagged off two legs of the yatra — one from Bahucharaji in Mehsana district and another from Dwarka.

"It is not the 'Gaurav Yatra' of BJP or Gujarat but the one to establish India's pride. This yatra is the story of a journey from Gujarat to India," Nadda said.

The first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then CM Narendra Modi before the 2002 state assembly elections. The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 15 years later ahead of the state assembly polls.