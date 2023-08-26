Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a fierce attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding his resignation over a ‘red diary’.

Shah alleged that the diary contains all the details about the CM's “black deeds and corruption” in the state.

He attacked the Congress-led state government and the chief minister at a farmers' event in Rajasthan's Gangapur City on Saturday. He was addressing people at the Sahakar Kisan Sammelan.

Giving an explanation for his remarks, Shah added, "The red diary contains details of all his black deeds and corruption worth crores.

The Home Minister also pointed out a few people who were raising slogans during his speech and took another stride at Gehlot. Asking him to resign over the ‘red diary’ issue, he said, “I want to tell Gehlot saab that sending some people to shout slogans will not help. If there is any shame left in him, he should resign and enter the elections.”

Notably, this remark came months after sacked R ajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had claimed that he secured a red diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid in July 2020 and found details of Gehlot's financial transactions.

The Home Minister, during his speech, also mentioned about BJP's efforts for the farmers in Rajasthan and said that the Centre raised the agriculture budget six times and also formed a separate ministry for cooperatives, further attacking the Congress for doing nothing for the farmers.

Amit Shah's visit to the poll-bound state comes at a time when the BJP has been gearing up to step up its electoral preparedness. The saffron party will begin its Parivartan Yatras from next month.

Rajasthan is all set to go into Assembly polls later this year.