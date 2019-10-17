Politics
Amit Shah says he was never considered for the finance minister post
Updated : October 17, 2019 01:18 PM IST
Home minister Amit Shah said he was never considered for the finance minister's post in the second terms of the Modi government.
It is the prime minister's decision to select Cabinet ministers and allocate other ministry portfolios.
The home minister said PM Modi takes his decisions based on his own experience and capability of workers.
