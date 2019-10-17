Amit Shah says he was never considered for the finance minister post

Home minister Amit Shah said he was never considered for the finance minister's post in the second terms of the Modi government. Media reports about the allocation of the finance portfolio to him were wrong as there were no such talks happened, said Shah during an interview with News18.

"In the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially when Narendra Modi is the prime minister, this kind of assessment should not be made. Thinking or assessing this too much is a waste of time," Shah said in an interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

It is the prime minister's decision to select Cabinet ministers and allocate other ministry portfolios and it is is a right given to the prime minister by the Constitution of India, Shah said.

The home minister said PM Modi takes his decisions based on his own experience and capability of workers.

"For many years, Narendrabhai has overseen the organisational work in Gujarat as well as the entire nation, so he knows many party workers personally. I believe he takes his decision based on his experience and the capability of the workers and our aim is to make his decision successful," said Shah.