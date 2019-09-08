Politics
Amit Shah rules out change in Article 371 during Assam visit
Updated : September 08, 2019 08:44 PM IST
Dismissing apprehensions after abrogation of Article 370, Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Sunday assured the people of northeast that there would be no change in the Article 371 as it was a "special" provision.
Shah said there was difference between Article 371 and Article 370, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5 leading to loss of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.Â
Most states that have been accorded special provisions under Article 371 are in the northeast and the special status aims to preserve their tribal culture. Article 371B deals with special provision with respect to Assam.
