Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday took a potshot at Union Minister Amit Shah and said that he is responsible for infiltration in West Bengal and not Mamata's administration.

Banerjee added that Shah and the BSF's Director-General should resign as securing the country’s border is their duty.

"Who is responsible for infiltration in West Bengal? Is it the BSF or the state police? I would say Home Minister Amit Shah and the DG of the BSF should step down as they are not successful in handling the issue. What is the use of pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee?" he said.

BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly pursuing "appeasement and vote bank politics."

Abhishek Banerjee said that Modi, Shah and a host of BJP leaders are coming to West Bengal like daily passengers with the aspiration of removing Mamata Banerjee from power.

"Don't fall into the trap of the BJP. They will not do any work for the state. They will come during the election time. And when the election will be over, you will not be able to see their faces again," he said.

Addressing a rally in Alipurduar, he also slammed the Central government for bragging about Cyclone Amphan relief sent to the state by them.

“Every year, West Bengal sends Rs 75,000 crores to the Central government. But when they send Rs 1,000 crores for Amphan relief, BJP leaders say it has been sent by Modi Ji. This is our money, not of fathers of BJP leaders,” he said.

The first of the eight-phase assembly election in West Bengal was held on March 27 while the second one will be conducted on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)