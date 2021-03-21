Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for West Bengal polls Updated : March 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST Shah said that when the BJP forms the government in West Bengal, people would not have to go to court for organising Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja. It promised to build new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal and Sunderban regions, besides toilets and clean drinking water for every family. The party further promised that every refugee family will be given Rs 10,000 per year for five years through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Published : March 21, 2021 06:22 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply