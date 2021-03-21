  • SENSEX
Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for West Bengal polls

Updated : March 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST

Shah said that when the BJP forms the government in West Bengal, people would not have to go to court for organising Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja.
It promised to build new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal and Sunderban regions, besides toilets and clean drinking water for every family.
The party further promised that every refugee family will be given Rs 10,000 per year for five years through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for West Bengal polls
Published : March 21, 2021 06:22 PM IST

