Amit Shah on Kashmir: Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind

Updated : September 29, 2019 07:31 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there are no restrictions in the Kashmir Valley now and the entire world has supported the move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.
Shah asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed region in the country in the next 10 years because of the bold step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.
The home minister faulted the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for approaching the United Nations in 1948 on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir
