Politics
Amit Shah might visit Srinagar to unfurl Tricolour at Lal Chowk on August 15
Updated : August 13, 2019 07:54 AM IST
Officials at Jammu and Kashmir police headquarters have not yet confirmed Shah's much-awaited first visit after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union Territories.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, currently monitoring the situation in the Valley, might also be present at Lal Chowk on Independence Day, sources said.
In New Delhi, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said Shah's visit to the Valley is expected, but exact dates cannot be shared with the media at the moment.Â
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more