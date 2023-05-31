English
Amit Shah meets Kuki tribe members in Manipur to broker peace after ethnic clashes

By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023

Shah, who flew into Imphal on Monday night, has been on a trip to broker peace in the strife-torn state after clashes erupted following the Meitei community’s demand to include them under the Scheduled Tribe category.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with civil society groups of Kuki tribe in Manipur’s Moreh town on Wednesday following the ethnic clashes that claimed more than 80 people in the border state.

"Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh. They expressed strong support for the government's initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur," Shah said.
