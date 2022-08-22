Home Minister Amit Shah meets Telugu actor Junior NTR during Telangana visit

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Amit Shah and Junior NTR's meeting triggered speculation that it could be a move to attract Junior NTR's fans and also Andhra Pradesh-origin voters in Telangana. However, some BJP sources claimed that Shah appreciated Junior NTR's performance in ace director Rajamouli's recent blockbuster 'RRR'.

    In a meeting that sparked a buzz, Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with popular Telugu actor Junior NTR, a grandson of legendary NT Rama Rao, in Hyderabad on Sunday night during his day-long visit to Telangana. "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad," Shah tweeted.
    In response, Junior NTR said it was a pleasure meeting Shah. "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction Amit Shah ji. Thanks for the kind words," he said.
    Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it was a personal meeting and that he was not present. Some BJP sources claimed that Shah appreciated Junior NTR's performance in ace director Rajamouli's recent blockbuster 'RRR'.
    The meeting, however, triggered speculation that it could be a move to attract Junior NTR's fans and also Andhra Pradesh-origin voters in Telangana.
    Junior N  Rama Rao, popularly known as Junior NTR, is a son of late Hari Krishna, one of the sons of TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao.
    The actor had campaigned for the TDP in 2009 but has since stayed away from the party affairs and politics. It is not known if he had any political ambitions.
    Starting his career as a child artiste, Junior NTR rose to national fame with the recent 'RRR'. Separately, Shah met media baron Ramoji Rao.
    "Shri Ramoji Rao Garu's life journey is incredible and inspirational to millions of people related to the film industry and media. Today, met him at his residence in Hyderabad," Shah tweeted. During his one-day visit to Telangana on Sunday, Shah addressed a public meeting at Munugode in Nalgonda district where Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy, who recently quit the party and his post, joined the BJP.

