Politics
Amit Shah leads BJP's door-to-door campaign on CAA in Delhi
Updated : January 05, 2020 07:19 PM IST
Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law.
He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.
The BJP has launched a 'Jan Jagran' (public awareness) campaign to contact three crore families to counter the opposition's campaign against the CAA and inform the masses about its features.
