Home Minister claims Modi-govt allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore to Bihar in rally

Home Minister Amit Shah also dared the ruling RJD and Congress coalition to answer about of money allocated to the state when they ruled at the centre.
Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Bihar's West Champaran, said that the Modi government provided 1,09,000 crores for the welfare of Bihar. He also dared the ruling coalition of RJD and Congress to answer about money allocated when they ruled at the centre.
He asked for a complete ban on the sale of illicit liquor in the state.
"The sale of fake liquor must be stopped. PM Modi gave 3 projects worth Rs 15,000 crores to Bihar. When Lalu Yadav & Nitish Kumar were in the Union Ministry under the UPA government how much money did they give to Bihar? Modi Ji gave Rs 1,09,000 crore," Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
As per him, the only way to get rid of the 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar is by making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again by the two-third majority. "Every day we hear reports of rape & murder. I want people of Bihar to give Nitish Kumar & his government a lesson."
Amit Shah also alleged that Bihar is in a bad condition due to complete lack of law and order. "Journalists who speak against govt are being murdered. Nitish Kumar has always been silent, but Modi Ji banned the Popular Front of India to control the situation."
First Published: Feb 25, 2023 3:34 PM IST
