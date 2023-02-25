Home Minister claims Modi-govt allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore to Bihar in rally

Home Minister Amit Shah also dared the ruling RJD and Congress coalition to answer about of money allocated to the state when they ruled at the centre.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Bihar's West Champaran, said that the Modi government provided 1,09,000 crore for the welfare of Bihar. He also dared the ruling coalition of RJD and Congress to answer about of money allocated when they ruled at the centre.

He asked for a complete ban on the sale of illicit liquor in the state.

"The sale of fake liquor must be stopped. PM Modi gave 3 projects worth Rs 15,000 crores to Bihar. When Lalu Yadav & Nitish Kumar were in the Union Ministry under the UPA government how much money did they give to Bihar? Modi Ji gave Rs 1,09,000 crore," Union Home Minister Amit Shah