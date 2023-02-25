English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsHome Minister claims Modi govt allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore to Bihar in rally

Home Minister claims Modi-govt allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore to Bihar in rally

Home Minister claims Modi-govt allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore to Bihar in rally
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 25, 2023 3:34:56 PM IST (Published)

Home Minister Amit Shah also dared the ruling RJD and Congress coalition to answer about of money allocated to the state when they ruled at the centre.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Bihar's West Champaran, said that the Modi government provided 1,09,000 crore for the welfare of Bihar. He also dared the ruling coalition of RJD and Congress to answer about of money allocated when they ruled at the centre.

Recommended Articles

View All
Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


He asked for a complete ban on the sale of illicit liquor in the state.
"The sale of fake liquor must be stopped. PM Modi gave 3 projects worth Rs 15,000 crores to Bihar. When Lalu Yadav & Nitish Kumar were in the Union Ministry under the UPA government how much money did they give to Bihar? Modi Ji gave Rs 1,09,000 crore," Union Home Minister Amit Shah
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Amit Shah

Next Article

Sonia Gandhi calls Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X