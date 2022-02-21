Amit Shah Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi broke protocol; will probe alleged AAP-Khalistani links

Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of the country and should not have made the statement in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Network18 in an exclusive interview when asked about the Congress leader’s allegation that the Narendra Modi government’s Kashmir policies had brought Pakistan and China closer.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know the history of this country. He doesn’t know what happened in 1962 and because of whom. The Narendra Modi government has given strong reply to every challenge posed by China,” Amit Shah said in an interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

Gandhi had made the statement in the Lok Sabha on February 3 during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

“The Narendra Modi government has protected the borders and sovereignty of the country. I don’t think these kind of statements about neighbouring countries should be made by any national leader. I want to ask him, you are saying all this in Parliament, but you break all protocols to meet a Chinese delegation. What do you discuss with them? Such statements show there is a dearth of serious politicians,” Shah added.

Asked about Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun campaign and promise of reservation for women in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah recalled the Congress’ performance in West Bengal elections last year. “In the West Bengal election, they won zero seats… This is indicating their future.”

The senior BJP leader also condemned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s “won’t allow bhaiyyas to enter” remark in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi at an election rally.

“This is the style of the Congress party. They give different statements in different places. I don’t think this statement is okay for a healthy society. India is one nation. Whoever wants to go to Gujarat, UP or Punjab to earn their livelihood can do so. I don’t support these kinds of statements or politics for votes. Priyanka Gandhi was expressing her approval on this statement on stage. Within two days, in Uttar Pradesh, she said the party is fighting for the pride of UP. I have never seen such a contradiction within two days,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also said the central government won’t take lightly Channi’s allegations of purported links between banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

In a letter to Amit Shah, Channi had claimed that he had received a letter from SFJ which shows that the group is in constant touch with the AAP. The Punjab CM claimed that in the SFJ letter it was mentioned that the outfit had extended support to AAP in the 2017 Punjab elections and was continuing to do so in the ongoing polls too.

Writing back to Channi, Shah had said that the “government of India has taken the matter very seriously and I myself will look into the matter deeply”.

“Any party’s link to a separatist group and its use for political gain in elections is a serious issue. Any government won’t take it lightly. We will investigate it… If a CM writes to you, you can’t take it lightly. We will know the rest after the investigation,” Shah told Network18.

