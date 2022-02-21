Amit Shah exclusive interview: Yogi govt has doubled UP's growth; inflation situation temporary

In an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Uttar Pradesh's GDP has almost doubled in 5 years and is number two in terms of ease of doing business.

Confident of forming a government in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the state’s economy will reach number one within 2 years of the formation of the BJP government.

He also said that BJP has created several employment opportunities in the state and the unemployment rate has decreased to 4.1 percent.

Calling the inflationary situation is a temporary phase, Shah said that inflation has increased all over the world, but the Modi government has succeeded in controlling it.

Shah believes that the big issues that connected the public of Uttar Pradesh with BJP are law and order, garib kalyan, and the development of the state. He said that the party has succeeded in informing people that their concerns are being addressed.

