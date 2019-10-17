Amit Shah Exclusive: From the upcoming state elections to the plan for Kashmir, here are the key highlights

Amit Shah Exclusive: From upcoming elections to Kashmir, here are the key highlights

Union home minister in a candid chat with Network18 group editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi spoke about a wide range of issues from Maharashtra and Haryana elections to Article 370 in Kashmir. He also clarified his stance on the recent Hindi controversy and spelt out his take on the economic slowdown faced by the country. Here are the key highlights of the interview.

On pre-cabinet rumours that Shah will be FM

“PM decides the minister and allocates portfolio. FM issue was only in the media. PM decides portfolios on the basis of capabilities of workers.”

On Bengal & Saurav Ganguly

“We will form the government by 2/3 majority in the next state elections. We have already won 18 seats. Whether we will have a face in Bengal or not will be decided later.”

“I haven’t had any political discussion with Saurav Ganguly. But anything can happen in the future. Will there be a face or not, we will decide closer to elections.”

On Maharashtra elections

“No allegation against Fadnavis and Modi. The alliance will win 2/3 seats, BJP seats will increase. Possible that BJP may win an absolute majority on its own.”

“Fadnavis will be next CM. As for appointing a deputy CM from Sena, Devendra Fadnavis and his team will decide. But all options are open.”

On Haryana elections

“Zero corruption government in Haryana, positive response to Article 370. 2/3 majority for BJP”

“Modi’s biggest contribution is that he has freed Indian democracy of nepotism, casteism and appeasement.”

On Delhi elections

“BJP is the alternative to AAP. People are disappointed with AAP rule. We may project a CM face.”

On Bihar elections

“The JDU-BJP alliance is strong. NDA will contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

On Kashmir

“Elimination of terror in Kashmir started with the scrapping of special status”

“Sheikh Abdullah was put behind bars for 11 years by Congress. And they are asking us why people under are house arrest?”

“Article 370 is fool-proof. It will score 100/100 in any legal test”

“We have a 15-year blueprint for Kashmir. There are already packages in place for Kashmir. They weren’t implemented well thus far because of corruption shielded by Article 370.”

On lynching

“These so-called mob lynching cases … It is not that these cases have increased. Poor people are at the receiving end. We need to raise awareness among people and no political colour should be given.”

“There are laws already existing. It would be wrong to say that mob lynching cases have increased since BJP came to power. Such incidents have always been happening in rural India.”

On Hindi language controversy

“I didn’t say that Hindi should replace other languages. I want Indian languages to be strengthened further.”

On putting agencies after rival politicians

“If we were practicing politics of vendetta, we could have done it in the first one or two years since we came to power. Why would it take 6 years? In almost all these cases, FIRs were lodged during UPA regime.”

“When FIR was lodged against me, it was done by CBI and it does not come under home ministry, then or now. I was not only exonerated by the court, charges against me were quashed.”

On NRC

“Nationwide NRC possible before 2024. It will be an election issue in next election in West Bengal.”

“Detention camps being built up in various parts of the country are part of the process”

On Ayodhya

“Hopeful temple issue would be resolved through SC order. Both sides will accept it.”

On Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

“Very few have made sacrifice for the nation like Savarkar family. I don't know the rules for Bharat Ratna. But he is certainly one of the most deserving.”

On if India should become a Hindu Rashtra

“India should be as per the Indian Constitution.”