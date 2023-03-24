English
Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah attends conference on drug trafficking and national security in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday oversaw the destruction of 9,298 kgs of seized drugs valued at Rs 1,235 crore at the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security hosted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru. The BJP leader is attending a host of events in poll-bound Karnataka today before travelling to Chhattisgarh.

Tweeting about the conference, Shah said that the Ministry of Home Affairs was committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free India.
Prior to the conference, Shah met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra Yeddyurappa. The meeting holds significance with many political experts calling the move a "soft signal" to Vijayendra's possible entrance into the Karnataka Election 2023.
Vijayendra has been a prominent figure in the BJP's leadership in Karnataka and currently serves as the state vice president for the saffron party.
Shah was received at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday night by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
ALSO READ | Karnataka election 2023: Yediyurappa assures of Lingayats' support, says BJP never neglected me
Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, will also visit Kommaghatta village on the outskirts of Bengaluru at 2 pm where he will lay the foundation stone of the "Sahakara Samruddhi Soudha." He will also inaugurate various other programmes related to the ministry of cooperation.
According to BJP sources, he will visit the state once again on March 26.
In between Shah's back-to-back visits on March 24 and 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend events in Bengaluru and Davangere on March 25.
Shah was in Bidar on March 3 to launch the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre’.
The BJP is trying hard to woo the electorate of Karnataka to return their government to power again in the assembly election, which is due in May this year.
With agency inputs.
 
