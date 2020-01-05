Amit Shah accuses Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi of misleading people on CAA
Updated : January 05, 2020 04:00 PM IST
Referring to Friday's mob attack on Nankana Sahib, a revered Gurdwara in Pakistan where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born, Shah said this is an "answer" to those opposing the amended Citizenship Act - known as CAA.
The CAA aims to grant citizenship to members of six communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis -- facing persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and having sought refuge in India.
