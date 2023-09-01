2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Amit Shah to inaugurate call centres today to connect with voters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to launch call centres in different parts of the country to engage with the voters as the Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for next year’s polls. The inaugural event will be held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today, September 1, in the presence of party leaders and workers.

According to news agency ANI, a crucial meeting has been organised to discuss the launch of the call centres across the country for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the 2024 polls, BJP is exploring every possible way to connect and communicate to the voters and also the ruling party is focusing on training its workers as a part of the initiative. The main aim of the move is to have a well-defined system for preparing the call centres to connect with the voters on a national scale.

Through the establishment of call centres in different parts of the country, BJP aims to reach out to maximum number of voters, even in rural areas and small towns across the country. BJP has planned strategically to bridge the gap between the non-connected segments of voters.

The top party leaders who have the expertise in election management have successfully trained the district panchayat chairpersons across the country which resulted in improving their engagement with the rural voters. Now the training is aiming to extend towards the urban local body leaders, mayors and municipal council heads.