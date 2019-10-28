#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Amid suspense over Maharashtra govt formation, BJP, Shiv Sena leaders meet governor separately

Updated : October 28, 2019 11:47 AM IST

Amid suspense over the government formation, leaders of ruling allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena, met Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari separately on Monday.
The first to call on the governor was Shiv Sena's transport minister in the outgoing cabinet Diwakar Raote, and BJP's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was expected to reach the Raj Bhavan shortly.
The BJP and Sena are currently engaged in a tug-of-war over the government formation, four days after the assembly results were announced on October 24.
