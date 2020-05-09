  • SENSEX
Amid sharp coronavirus spread, US may give Green Card to 40,000 foreign nurses, doctors

Updated : May 09, 2020 12:22 PM IST

The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act would allow for recapturing green cards that were approved by Congress but unused in past years.
The legislation would send green cards to 25,000 nurses and 15,000 doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.
