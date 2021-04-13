Amid raging controversy in Bengal polls, Sushil Chandra takes over as new CEC

A day after being appointed as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Sushil Chandra (63) took charge of the office on Tuesday, succeeding Sunil Arora whose term ended on April 12.

Chandra would remain in the office for a little over a year, till May 14, 2022. Under him, the Assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh will be held.

Chandra, a 1980-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was the senior-most election commissioner in the three-member Election Commission of India (ECI). He was appointed to the election commission on February 14, 2019, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Hence, in line with the convention, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed him as the new CEC on Monday.

He takes over in the midst of controversy

Born on May 15, 1957, Chandra’s appointment comes at a time when the poll panel is facing fierce criticism by the opposition parties — the most recent being the Trinamool Congress calling its move to ban West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

Banerjee is currently sitting on a dharna in Kolkata to protest against the ECI’s move to ban her from holding rallies for 24 hours, from 8:00 pm on April 12. Her party has accused the poll body of ignoring transgressions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders during their campaigns in West Bengal where an eight-phase Assembly election is underway.

The new CEC’s career graph

Chandra did his BTech from Roorkee University. He also holds a degree in LLB from DAV College, Dehradun. Before joining the IRS in 1980, he was in Indian Engineering Service.

Chandra served as a revenue service officer for 38 years. He was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from November 2016 to February 2019 when he was appointed to the Election Commission.

Before that, he was a member (investigation) at the CBDT, following his stints as the director of investigation, Mumbai, and director-general of investigation, Gujarat.