Amid raging controversy in Bengal polls, Sushil Chandra takes over as new CEC Updated : April 13, 2021 08:18 PM IST Chandra, a 1980-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was the senior-most election commissioner in the three-member Election Commission of India (ECI). Before joining the election panel, Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes Published : April 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST