  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Amid pandemic, oil woes, Saudi Arabia eyes further reforms

Updated : May 02, 2020 02:03 PM IST

In the past week alone, the kingdom announced two changes to the law: banning flogging as a punishment and doing away with the death penalty for crimes committed by minors.
Saudi Arabia’s already strained relationship with Congress has worsened in past weeks, including among members of President Donald Trump’s party.
Amid pandemic, oil woes, Saudi Arabia eyes further reforms

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Opinion Team

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement