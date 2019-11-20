Politics
Amid Maharashtra logjam, Sharad Pawar, PM Modi to meet in Parliament
Updated : November 20, 2019 10:34 AM IST
The meeting of the two leaders comes two days after Modi praised the Sharad Pawar-led party during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The praise for the Pawar-led party comes at a time when the NCP and Congress are trying to keep the BJP away from power in Maharashtra.
senior leaders of Congress and NCP are also set to meet during the day to discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for Maharashtra and to forge an alliance with Shiv Sena.
