#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Amid Maharashtra logjam, Sharad Pawar, PM Modi to meet in Parliament

Updated : November 20, 2019 10:34 AM IST

The meeting of the two leaders comes two days after Modi praised the Sharad Pawar-led party during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The praise for the Pawar-led party comes at a time when the NCP and Congress are trying to keep the BJP away from power in Maharashtra.
senior leaders of Congress and NCP are also set to meet during the day to discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for Maharashtra and to forge an alliance with Shiv Sena.
Amid Maharashtra logjam, Sharad Pawar, PM Modi to meet in Parliament
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV