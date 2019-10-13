Politics
Amid lockdown, PM Modi assures Kashmir situation will normalise in four months
Updated : October 13, 2019 04:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it would take four months for Jammu and Kashmir to return to normal after his government stripped the state of its special status in August and imposed harsh restrictions.
At a rally in the western state of Maharashtra, Modi said that his government had taken necessary steps to maintain security in Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim-majority state that is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.
New Delhi insists that its move in August was essential to integrate Kashmir fully into India and bring development to the Himalayan region, but there is anger and discontent among many locals over the decision.
