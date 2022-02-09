Amid hijab row in Karnataka, Kerala govt took a similar decision. Here's all you need to know

While protests are intensifying across southern Karnataka over the hijab controversy leading to the government declaring a three-day holiday for schools and colleges, here's a look at a similar decision of banning hijab taken by the CPI(M)-led government in the neighboring state Kerala about ten days ago.

The decision

The CPI(M)-led government in the state made it clear that the hijab will not be allowed to be worn as part of the uniform by the student police cadets (SPC).

The government, while dismissing a petition based on High Court directive, said that uniforms were created with the vision to ensure that its members can work towards gender justice and against discrimination based on race or religion among children.

An order issued by the home department said that combining religious matters with uniforms in the present situation would raise the same demands from similar forces and thus hinder the discipline and secular nature of the organization.

The matter

The entire issue emerged after a high school student hailing from northern Kerala approached the High Court contending that the existing uniform of the student police cadets, a volunteer organization run by the police department among the school students, is not in accordance with the beliefs and practices of the Muslim community. The student, in her petition, argued that wearing a hijab and full sleeve dress is her fundamental right, she should not be refrained from wearing a hijab in a manner that does not infringe the discipline of the SPC or the rights of others.

However, the state police countered by stating that the aim of the project is to ensure that its members evolve into future leaders with empathy to society and resistance to social evils. The SPC members are thus provided with uniforms that are similar to state police and since the police personnel are banned from using any religious symbols as part of their uniform, the same will be applied to SPC members as well. It added that no religious code is allowed in similar programs such as the NCC or Scouts.