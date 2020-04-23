Agriculture Amid coronavirus, China looks to US crops for state reserves Updated : April 23, 2020 03:09 PM IST Chinese buyers have bought US beans, corn and wheat this year after price falls made them good value Discounting shipping costs, the total value of the corn and soybeans supplies from the US would be roughly USD 6.25 billion, Refinitiv data shows. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365