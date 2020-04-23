  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market opens higher, Nifty holds 9,200; metals, pharma support
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 37 paise stronger at 76.30 against dollar
Home Politics
Agriculture

Amid coronavirus, China looks to US crops for state reserves

Updated : April 23, 2020 03:09 PM IST

Chinese buyers have bought US beans, corn and wheat this year after price falls made them good value
Discounting shipping costs, the total value of the corn and soybeans supplies from the US would be roughly USD 6.25 billion, Refinitiv data shows.
Amid coronavirus, China looks to US crops for state reserves

You May Also Like

NASSCOM protests Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

NASSCOM protests Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

What US immigration suspension and review of non-immigrant visa programs mean for Indians

What US immigration suspension and review of non-immigrant visa programs mean for Indians

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement