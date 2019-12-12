Amid concerns over Citizenship Amendment Bill, Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has cancelled his India visit, a day after the Parliament passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

Momen was supposed to arrive in India for a three-day visit on Thursday. He was scheduled to hold talks with union external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and attend the Indian Ocean Dialogue Conference in New Delhi.

Officially, the Bangladesh government has conveyed to India that the foreign minister had to cancel his visit due to domestic celebrations to commemorate the country's victory day. What is significant is that the Bangladesh government has also expressed its inability to send its junior minister for foreign affairs Shahriyar Alam.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs has said any attempts to link the cancellation of the visit with the Citizenship Amendment Bill would be unwarranted. “Bangladesh foreign minister has conveyed to us that they had to cancel the visit due to domestic engagements,” he said.

