Politics
Amid concerns over Citizenship Amendment Bill, Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit
Updated : December 12, 2019 04:57 PM IST
Momen was supposed to arrive in India for a three-day visit on Thursday.
Sources in the Bangladesh Foreign Office said that their foreign minister will now travel to India for the Raisina Dialogue in January 2020.
Bangladesh has expressed concerns about the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
