Amid bushfire crisis, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he 'inclined' to cancel India trip
Updated : January 03, 2020 11:50 AM IST
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison was due to travel to India on January 13, before heading on to Japan during the five-day trip.
Earlier, Morrison had announced that he had accepted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit back in October.
Scott Morrison was also expected to deliver the inaugural Raisina Dialogue address.
