Amethi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amethi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amethi is an assembly constituency in the Amethi district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Amethi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Amethi was won by Garima Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Gaytri Prasad.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Gayatri Prasad.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Garima Singh garnered 64,226 votes, securing 34.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5,065 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.7 percent.