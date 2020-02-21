#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
American women seek more than $66M in damages from US Soccer

February 21, 2020

The damages were included in slew of papers filed Thursday night in US District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 5.
Players on the women’s national team sued the federation last March alleging institutionalised gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams.
When the US won the World Cup final last summer in France, fans in the crowd chanted "Equal Pay! Equal Pay!”
