10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares, yuan off to calm start; focus on China
Oil recovers from two-week low; US-China trade war caps gains
Rupee trades cautious against US dollar in early trade
American support for impeaching Trump rises to 45% amid Ukraine matter, shows poll

Updated : October 01, 2019 09:02 AM IST

The September 26-30 opinion poll found that 45 percent of adults believe Republican Trump “should be impeached,” compared with 37 percent in a similar poll that ran last week.
Another 41 percent said that Trump should not be impeached and 15 percent said they “don’t know.”
Among Democrats, 74 percent said Trump should be impeached, up 8 points over the past week.
