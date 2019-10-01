American support for impeaching Trump rises to 45% amid Ukraine matter, shows poll
Updated : October 01, 2019 09:02 AM IST
The September 26-30 opinion poll found that 45 percent of adults believe Republican Trump “should be impeached,” compared with 37 percent in a similar poll that ran last week.
Another 41 percent said that Trump should not be impeached and 15 percent said they “don’t know.”
Among Democrats, 74 percent said Trump should be impeached, up 8 points over the past week.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more