Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos got an angry email from a customer over the company’s statement on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Bezos explained his stance on the matter and posted his email exchange on Instagram.

As of now, Amazon.com has a “Black Lives Matter” banner plastered right on the homepage that is linked to Amazon’s blog post. The customer in the email referring to this banner said, “it is quite disturbing to get on the AMAZON website and see ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER.” The customer further added, “I’m sure you’ll be hearing from others. ALL LIVES MATTER.”

Bezos responded to this criticism and posted screenshots of his reply publicly on Instagram and said, “Black lives matter” doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system”.

He took a more personal approach and said, “ I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be chocked to death while being detained one day”. Bezos added, “Black parents can’t say the same”.

He summarised by reiterating that he supports the recent protests and his stance won’t change.