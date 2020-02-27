Politics Amarinder Singh trashes AAP's Delhi model of development Updated : February 27, 2020 07:41 AM IST Amarinder Singh's remarks came amid repeated attacks by the AAP, which rules Delhi, on the Congress-led state government on various fronts during the ongoing Budget session of Punjab Assembly. AAP MLAs held a protest outside the assembly in Chandigarh, alleging that the government was sleeping and had failed to fulfil its poll promises like providing jobs to unemployed youths. Winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the House, Singh said his government is providing cheaper power to the industry in comparison to the Delhi government.