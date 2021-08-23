Punjab Congress infighting: CM Amarinder Singh asks Navjot Sidhu to 'rein in' advisors

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to "rein in" his advisers after two of them made "atrocious" comments on sensitive issues like Kashmir and Pakistan. Singh warned against such "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country".

Singh, who has been at loggerheads with Sidhu in the past, urged them to stick to giving advice to the latter and not speak on matters "of which they clearly had little or no knowledge and had no understanding of the implications of their comments".

Singh 's comments came in the wake of Pyare Lal Garg's remarks on Pakistan and Malwinder Singh Mali's on Kashmir. Both of them were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisors.

Mali had waded into the issue of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution and had reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. Article 370 gave a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh ridiculed Garg's statement that Pakistan's criticism by him (Singh) was not in the interest of Punjab. He said Sidhu's advisor is clearly disconnected from the ground reality.

Earlier this week, both Singh and Sidhu had agreed to set up a 10-member strategic policy group for better coordination between the party and the state government and to expedite the implementation of various government programmes. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also advised that the Punjab government and the state unit of the party must work together.

The arrangement between Singh and Sidhu is important for the Congress to show a united face ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year. There has been a war of words between the two leaders following which a series of meetings were held to chalk out a strategy and bring both the leaders on board.

—With inputs from PTI