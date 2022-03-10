Amargarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amargarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amargarh is an assembly constituency in the Malerkotla district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Amargarh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Amargarh was won by Surjit Singh Dhiman of the INC. He defeated SAD's Iqbal Singh Jhundan.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Iqbal Singh Jhundan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surjit Singh Dhiman garnered 50,994 votes, securing 38.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11,879 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Amargarh constituency stands at 1,65,909 with 78,257 male voters and 87,649 female voters.

The Amargarh constituency has a literacy level of 77.11 percent.