Amanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Amanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amanpur is an Assembly constituency in the Kasganj district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Amanpur Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Etah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Amanpur was won by Devendra Pratap of the BJP. He defeated SP's Virendra Singh Solanki.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Devendra Pratap garnered 85199 votes, securing 46.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 41804 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.75 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Mamtesh.