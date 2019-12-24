Politics
Allay fears of Muslims on CAA, NRC, says Mayawati
Updated : December 24, 2019 12:20 PM IST
She tweeted on Tuesday that "BSP demands that the central government should allay the fears of Muslims on the CAA and NRC and satisfy them fully."
She said that violent protests in the country, including in Uttar Pradesh, are unfortunate.
