Allay fears of Muslims on CAA, NRC, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that the government must allay the fears of Muslims on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

She tweeted on Tuesday that "BSP demands that the central government should allay the fears of Muslims on the CAA and NRC and satisfy them fully."

"But Muslims should also be careful that they are not politically exploited on the issue," she said.

She said that violent protests in the country, including in Uttar Pradesh, are unfortunate adding that BSP is against violence and the party stands with those arrested. She said there should be an impartial probe on all the incidents.