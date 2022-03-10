Allahabad West Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Allahabad West Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Allahabad West is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Allahabad West legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Allahabad West was won by Sidharth Nath Singh of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Richa Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Pooja Pal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sidharth Nath Singh garnered 85518 votes, securing 43.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25336 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.75 percent.

The total number of voters in the Allahabad West constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.